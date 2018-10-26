Antoni Porowski is ready for his next chapter! The Queer Eye star has already started dating again after his split from Joey Krietemeyer, a source confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

“Antoni brought Trace Lehnhoff from Flipping Out to Emmy parties [in September], and Trace was clearly there as his date,” the source reveals. “They weren’t trying to hide it. They met on Instagram.”

Porowski, 34, has not been shy about showing his love for the interior designer, 30, on Instagram. He has liked several posts on Lehnhoff’s page in recent months. It appears the new couple even share clothes, as they both recently shared photos of themselves wearing the same brown leather jacket.

The news comes one day after Us exclusively confirmed that the food and wine expert and Krietemeyer, 31, called it quits on their seven-year romance months ago.

“It was very amicable,” a source told Us. “They’re still friends. It was a clean split.”

Porowski told Vulture in February that he was “basically married” to the art director, whom he credited with helping him come out to his family.

The Netflix personality has been in good spirits through it all. “Antoni’s just happy in his life,” his costar Karamo Brown told Us exclusively on Monday, October 22. “He deserves all the happiness in the world. People don’t realize what a sweet, empathetic person he is.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Porowski’s rep and Lehnhoff for comment.

