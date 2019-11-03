



Pete Davidson made light of his highly publicized personal life during the Saturday, November 2, episode of Saturday Night Live. Keep reading for highlights.

A Little Self-Deprecation

Davidson crashed host Kristen Stewart’s monologue, during which she asked the audience personal questions because she was uncomfortable talking about herself. The comedian offered to be an “open book” and answer anything, but the actress declined his offer. “The thing is, I just think it’s, like, all pretty much out there,” she countered. Stewart also offered to kiss an audience member to make him seem cool to his coworkers, but he turned her down.

Dancing With the White House Press Secretary

The show poked fun at Sean Spicer’s run on Dancing With the Stars, noting that the White House’s former press secretary was “mocked, humiliated and forced to regain [his] dignity on Dancing With the Stars.”

Spilling the Beans

Aidy Bryant led this sketch as a woman showing off her new paint color to her brother and his wife. What began as a home-decor-based bit quickly escalated as Bryant’s character let slip many secrets about her own life and her sister-in-law’s. Intense wackiness ensued and brought major, unexpected laughs.

Studying Up

Stewart starred as a woman who was unable to converse with kids in this ad. In order to become a “brat whisperer,” she used Duolingo for Talking to Children, which taught her how to listen to long, meandering stories and bring up chicken fingers when all else failed.

Stage Mom

Melissa Villaseñor portrayed kid genius Riley during this “Weekend Update” segment. Riley flubbed several of her facts as her mom — played by Heidi Gardner — stepped in repeatedly to remind her what a disappointment she was and even threatened to cancel her daughter’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Their Spin

Musical guest Coldplay made their first performance of “Orphans” unique by singing backstage and in the audience, as dancers joined them in the crowd. The band simplified things for their second song of the night: “Everyday Life.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.