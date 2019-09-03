



Kristen Stewart is feeling more confident than ever — and she’s now speaking out about her past relationship with Twilight costar Robert Pattinson

“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” the Charlie’s Angels star, 29, recalled in an interview published by Harper’s Bazaar U.K. on Monday, September 2. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.'”

Stewart and Pattinson, 33, dated for four years before splitting in July 2012 after Us Weekly exclusively published photos of the actress kissing Snow White director Rupert Sanders. The former couple briefly rekindled their romance, but ultimately ended things for good in 2013.

Since then, Stewart has dated musician St. Vincent, singer Stéphanie “Soko” Sokolinski and Stella Maxwell. The California native opened up about her decision to not label her sexuality while speaking with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it,” she explained of feeling she had to hide past relationships. “I just think we’re all kind of getting to a place where – I don’t know, evolution’s a weird thing – we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous. And it’s this really gorgeous thing.”

Stewart added of her newfound realizations: “Every day I get older, life gets easier.”

The Panic Room actress previously opened up about keeping mum during her time with Pattinson in an interview with the Sunday Times in March 2017.

“I wasn’t hiding anything,” she explained at the time. “I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

