



A cure for heartbreak. Andie MacDowell revealed how she and her daughter Margaret Qualley like to spend time together in the wake of her split from Pete Davidson in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Saturday, October 19.

“We do a lot of yoga! And we hike, we have great, deep conversations,” MacDowell, 61, told Us at the LA Dance Project Annual Gala in Los Angeles. However, the Four Weddings and a Funeral star declined to comment on her daughter’s breakup saying that it would be “thoughtless, on my part.”

Us exclusively revealed on Friday, October 18, that Davidson, 25, and Qualley, 24, ended their whirlwind romance. A source told Us that the pair “remain friends.”

In August, Us broke the news that the actress — who is the daughter of MacDowell and former Gap model Paul Qualley — was dating the Saturday Night Live star. “They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source told Us at the time.

They went public with their romance in August when Davidson joined Qualley at the premiere of her film Seberg at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. The duo flew in together at the Marco Polo Airport in Venice, Italy.

“Pete and Margaret were standing and chatting [and] laughing,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “There wasn’t much PDA, but he was in a good mood and the two of them were joking around. Margaret walked to the other side [of baggage claim] to get her bag and Pete was waiting with an older lady. Pete was super nice and posed for a photo.”

One day later, they were spotted out and about together holding hands and enjoying a romantic boat ride.

Prior to Davidson, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star dated actor Nat Wolff and director Cary Fukunaga. Davidson previously dated Kate Beckinsale. The Underworld star, 46, was first linked to the comedian at a Golden Globes after-party in January but they split four months later in May.

Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande but the pair called it quits in October 2018 after five months of dating.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!