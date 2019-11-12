Love and laughter! Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson’s romance seems to be heating up.

Gerber, 18, showed her support for her rumored boyfriend, 25, at his comedy show at Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn on Sunday, November 10, Us Weekly can confirm.

The model “was spotted in the reserved section and not many people noticed her,” an onlooker tells Us.

“Kaia appeared to be having fun and she was with a guy who had bleached hair,” another eyewitness tells Us. “Pete and Kaia weren’t showing outward PDA and were being low-key. During the show, Pete and Kaia were texting each other.”

The comedian was taping a podcast at Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s Let’s Make a Poop show. It was also a charity show, so Davidson gave a big amount of cash to the host of the evening before leaving the stage.

The Los Angeles native left the show a little before 11 p.m. with her friend and the Saturday Night Live star left on his own 15 minutes later.

Radar Online was first to report the news.

Gerber and Davidson were first romantically linked after being spotted together in New York City on October 20. “They were having lunch and laughing together as they ate,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “Pete appeared happy to be with Kaia, and she seemed like she was into Pete, though there was no PDA.”

The duo was then seen together in Malibu on November 4. Photos obtained by Daily Mail showed the actor and model in a Mercedes G Wagon together after dining at Nobu in Los Angeles.

A few days later, Gerber further fueled romance rumors when she wore a gold Missoma Bobble Choker with a “P” charm on it. She wore the necklace while attending the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire hotel with her mom, Cindy Crawford, and grandma Jennifer Maki.

Davidson ended his two-month relationship with Margaret Qualley just days before he was first seen spending time with the model. He was previously linked to Kate Beckinsale from January to May and was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months until October 2018.