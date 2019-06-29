Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Caught in the Act

Some celebrity couples forget to lock the door!

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, for example, revealed that their two daughters, Delta and Lincoln, once walked in on the couple while they were getting intimate.

“Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex,” the Veronica Mars alum began on The Talk in November 2017. “Well, we didn’t, like, continue … we sort of just went like, ‘Hey, what’s up? What do you need? What do you need?’ And then we just said, ‘Mommy and daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple of minutes.’”

Bell and Shepard tied the knot in 2013. Months after her steamy confession, the Good Place star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about keeping the spark alive between them.

“We make an effort to cuddle and remain physical with each other,” Bell told Us in January 2018. “You find you’re often cuddling with your girls, but then you realize you haven’t touched your partner on the back of the neck or put your arm around him in a week. It’s just paying attention to things like that that I think will keep you connected.”

Bell also admitted that their daughters can sometimes come between their relationship.

“It is stressful to figure out how to solve the problems that come along with raising kids when there’s more than one cook in the kitchen,” the Frozen star explained at the time. “It’s all understanding that your partner also wants the best for your child, and try to relieve a little bit of your stronghold.”

Several other stars — including Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos and Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott — have dished on getting caught in the act.

Scroll through for the NSFW details: