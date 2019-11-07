



Kaia Gerber may have just confirmed her relationship with Pete Davidson in the chicest and subtlest way possible.

On Wednesday, November 6, the model attended the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire hotel wearing a gold necklace with a “P” charm on it. Posing in a white tea dress alongside her mom Cindy Crawford and grandma Jennifer Maki, the 18-year-old looked casually elegant at the event to support the Women’s Guild Neurology Project.

Celebrities Are Loving Tribute Jewelry: See Stars Showing Love Through Their Accessories

Even though she has yet to confirm that things between the friends have turned romantic, what else could the “P” possibly stand for? Well, it could possibly be for her brother Presley, since the evening was a family affair. But with the recent trend of celebs paying tribute to their partners via jewelry, it’s more likely a romantic tribute.

The duo has been making headlines for weeks now, with speculation surrounding their budding romance.

Most recently the pair was spotted in Malibu, California on Monday, November 4, looking quite cozy in his Mercedes G Wagon. Then before that the two were seen sharing a meal at Sadelle’s on October 20 in New York City.

Celebrities That Covered Up Tattoos Linked to Their Exes: Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and More

“They were having lunch and laughing together as they ate,” an eyewitness told Us. “Pete appeared happy to be with Kaia, and she seemed like she was into Pete, though there was no PDA.”

Three days after that he was caught leaving her SoHo apartment building.

If the brunette stunner’s necklace is for the Saturday Night Live cast member, it’s an adorably harmless way to embrace the romance. After all, he and former fiancée Ariana Grande celebrated their love in a way more permanent way through many, many tattoos, including his name that she had written on her ring finger that she later turned into a heart.

Along with the “Thank U, Next” singer, other major A-list stars Davidson has been linked to include Kate Beckinsale, who he dated from January to May, and up-and-comer Margaret Qualley.