Kaia Gerber ‘Looked Super Into’ Pete Davidson on Cozy NYC Date





New York City is for lovers. Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber seem to be spicing up their relationship with two hangouts in one week.

The two rumored lovebirds were spotted together in New York City on Tuesday, November 12, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

They were seen leaving Sugarfish a little before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where an eyewitness told Us, “they were both wearing beanie hats.”

Gerber, 18 and Davidson, 25, were at the Spring St. location of the popular sushi restaurant and according to the source, “she looked super into him.”

While the two were dining, “she kept reaching out to touch his hands,” the eyewitness said. “They were whispering to each other the whole time.”

This outing comes just days after the model was seen at her rumored boyfriend’s comedy show in Brooklyn. On Sunday, November 10, a source told Us that Gerber showed up to Mumrr Theatre a little bit late to support the comedian, who was taping a podcast at Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s Let’s Make a Poop show.

She “was spotted in the reserved section and not many people noticed her,” an onlooker told Us at the time.

“Kaia appeared to be having fun and she was with a guy who had bleached hair,” another eyewitness tells Us. “Pete and Kaia weren’t showing outward PDA and were being low-key. During the show, Pete and Kaia were texting each other.”

Gerber and Davidson were first romantically linked last month when they were seen together in New York City on October 20.

“They were having lunch and laughing together as they ate,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “Pete appeared happy to be with Kaia, and she seemed like she was into Pete, though there was no PDA.”

Since their initial lunch outing, the two have also been spotted on the west coast. They were photographed driving together in Malibu on November 4, after eating at Nobu in Los Angeles. A few days later, the model wore a gold Missoma Bobble Choker with a “P” charm on it, which fueled romance rumors even more.

On October 17, Us reported that the Saturday Night Live star ended his two-month romance with Margaret Qualley. Before that he was linked to Kate Beckinsale from January to May and was engaged for four months to Ariana Grande, who he split from in October 2018.