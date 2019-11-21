Pete Davidson Gets Real About His Post-Split Feelings for Ariana Grande





No hard feelings? Pete Davidson shared his true sentiments about ex-fiancée Ariana Grande and revealed how he coped with the split one year after the pair ended their whirlwind engagement.

“I don’t ever make public statements about relationships ‘cause I just don’t think it’s right, you now?” the Saturday Night Live star, 26, explained in his Paper magazine cover story, released on Thursday, November 21. “I usually express how I feel about anything through work.”

However, Davidson’s tight-lipped nature does not signal tension with Grande, 26. “I hope she’s well. I hope she’s very happy,” he noted. “And that’s pretty much it.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2018 that the pop star and the comedian were dating. Weeks later, Us exclusively revealed that the duo were engaged. They called off their betrothal in October 2018, four months after he popped the question.

Davidson opened up about his dating style in his Paper interview. “I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” he said. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

The Big Time Adolescence star has been linked to a string of A-listers since his split from Grande. He dated Kate Beckinsale from January to May after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty. Us exclusively reported in August that Davidson was seeing Margaret Qualley, though the two ended their relationship by October.

Us broke the news earlier this month that the actor is dating Kaia Gerber. “They’ve been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile,” a source revealed.

Despite their efforts, the model, 18, and Davidson have been spotted on a series of dates throughout New York. Gerber also helped him celebrate his birthday at the Saturday Night Live afterparty on Sunday, November 17.

Grande, for her part, sparked romance rumors with Mikey Foster in August following their collaboration on “Boyfriend,” but multiple insiders assured Us in September that the “Thank U, Next” songstress was single.