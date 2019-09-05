



Not a love connection. Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, insisted that she is single after claiming that she went on a “double date” with pal Mikey Foster.

“My sister is not in a relationship,” the Big Brother alum, 36, tweeted on Thursday, September 5. “Everyone relax. She is very much single.”

Indeed, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that Ariana, 26, is single.

The mix-up happened after Frankie spoke out about his sister’s friendship with Foster, 32. The reality star dished about a recent “double date” he and boyfriend Hale Leon had with the pair. “It was really fun,” he told Us on Wednesday, September 4. “Game night! Board games! So fun.”

Frankie also gushed about the Social House singer. “I love Mikey. I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring,” he revealed. “He’s a great guy.”

However, the professional dancer later clarified his comments. “Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in a relationship, she is single. And my comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally,” he told Us. “Hale and I were on a date, which is why I referred to it as a double date when we had plans with them, without realizing what the term insinuated about THEIR relationship outside of my own. It was literally four people meeting up as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about her life anyway.”

Ariana and Foster sparked dating rumors after collaborating on her single “Boyfriend” in August. The two made out during the music video for the song and showed PDA during several outings in the weeks since. “Ariana and Mikey were holding hands at one point while they were there,” a source told Us of a dinner date in Chicago.

Social House is an opener for the Grammy winner’s Sweetener tour, which is set to run through December.

Ariana called off her engagement to Pete Davidson in October 2018 after four months.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!