



Back for more! Ariana Grande and her rumored new beau, Mikey Foster, enjoyed another night out in Chicago on Monday, August 5.

The “Boyfriend” collaborators returned to Siena Tavern for the second consecutive night, and they were joined by a group of friends as well as the Grammy winner’s mom, Joan.

“Ariana and Mikey were holding hands at one point while they were there,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the duo “arrived separately.”

Twenty-four hours earlier, Grande, Foster and more than a dozen other people stopped by the Italian restaurant after the 26-year-old pop star’s headlining set at the Lollapalooza music festival. Grande and the Social House member sat “next to each other during dinner” at a surprise party for one of her bodyguards, according to an eyewitness.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer and Foster sparked dating rumors earlier this month when they released their collaborative “Boyfriend” music video, which ends with them engaging in a steamy makeout session.

The musicians have been friends for years, and Social House co-produced Grande’s hit singles “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” The Philadelphia-based pop duo also serves as the opening act on Grande’s Sweetener world tour, which kicked off in March and is scheduled to conclude in late December.

Foster shared a sweet birthday tribute to the Nickelodeon alum on Instagram last month, writing, “Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday.” She has also commented on several of his recent posts.

Grande swore off relationships shortly after ringing in the new year. When a fan asked the performer who she was dating in January, she replied on Twitter, “Spoiler alert for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

The “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” songstress previously dated Big Sean from 2014 to 2015 and the late Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. She was later engaged to Pete Davidson for four months.

