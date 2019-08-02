



My, my, my. There’s a lot to unpack in Ariana Grande’s new music video for “Boyfriend,” including a steamy makeout session with pal and collaborator Michael “Mikey” Foster of Social House.

In the rather vindictive visual, Grande and Foster play jealous lovers vying for each other’s affection as obstacles — being other romantic partners — get in their way. The pair have yet to define their relationship in the video despite their obvious interest in each other. However, the duo continue to flirt with other potential suitors they encounter at a glamorous party.

The character Grande, 26, plays takes her jealousy to extremes heights when she tackles a woman and later grabs a bow and arrow to target a different girl flirting with Foster. She also shoots heart-shaped lasers out of her boobs, which is a moment that came after Foster fought off a man interested in the Grammy winner.

“You ain’t my boyfriend (boyfriend) / And I ain’t your girlfriend (girlfriend) / But you don’t want me to see nobody else / And I don’t want you to see nobody,” the Nickelodeon alum sings in the chorus.

By the video’s end, Grande and Foster find themselves in a too-hot-for-words makeout session. Foster’s Social House partner Charles “Scootie” Anderson then walks in on the duo before quickly leaving to allow them to get back to business.

Grande has had several high-profile relationships over the years. She dated former fiancé Pete Davidson from May to October 2018, late rapper Mac Miller from 2016 until May 2018 and Big Sean from 2014 to 2015.

Social House, a Pittsburgh pop duo, opened up for Grande on her Sweetener world tour alongside Fifth Harmony alum Normani. Before hitting the road in March, the former Sam & Cat star opened up to Billboard about her plan to tour with two albums — being Sweetener and Thank U, Next. At the time, she also teased that she would likely team up with Social House to create new music while touring together.

“I don’t want to do what people tell me to do, I don’t want to conform to the pop star agenda. I want to do it on my own terms from now on,” she said. “If I want to tour two albums at once, I’m going to tour two albums at once. If I want to drop a third album while I’m on tour [in 2019], I’ll do that too! Please. Social House is my opening act — you don’t think we’re going to have a studio on the bus? That we’re not going to be making records on the road? Of course we are.”

“Boyfriend,” directed by Hannah Lux Davis and produced by Brandon Bonfiglio, is Grande’s first music video and song release since she surprised fans by teaming up with bestie Victoria Monét for “Monopoly” in April. The song teased Grande’s potential bisexuality, when she sang: “I like women and men (Yeah) / Work so f–kin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin (Yeah) / You’d be straight for life if I gave you my PIN (Yeah) / Even though we gave up that 90 percent for the win, go.”

After speculation surfaced about her sexual preference, Grande opted not to confine herself to a label. “I haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now … which is okay,” she previously tweeted.

