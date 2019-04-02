Ariana Grande isn’t looking to put a label on her sexuality. The “Monopoly” songstress responded to fan speculation that she is bisexual after she released her latest song on Monday, April 1, with lyrics that suggested she isn’t just interested in males.

“I haven’t [labeled myself] before and still don’t feel the need to now, which is okay,” Grande, 25, replied to one Twitter user who wrote that she doesn’t need to explain her personal decisions any further.

i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now 🖤🧚🏼‍♂️ which is okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 1, 2019

The “Thank U, Next” singer sparked chatter about her sexuality earlier that day after fans listened to her new tune.

“I like women and men (Yeah) / Work so f–kin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin / You’d be straight for life if I gave you my pin (Yeah) / Even though we gave up that 90 percent for the win, oh,” Grande belts out in the track, on which she collaborated with Victoria Monét.

Fans flooded social media with their responses to Grande’s potential reveal. “Ari could possibly be bi and if she is bitch I’m legal hello,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “Ariana Grande is bi come get yalls JUICE.”

However, others were quick to note that they aren’t jumping to conclusions about the meaning behind the lyrics. “IS SHE BI OR NAH?” one follower asked Monét, 25, who came out as bisexual in November 2018. “She said what she said,” the “Freak” singer responded, adding fuel to the fire.

Grande has had a handful of high-profile relationships, which she spoke out about in her breakup anthem “Thank U, Next,” which she released shortly after her split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in October 2018. Her other exes include the late Mac Miller, Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez. (Miller died from mixed drug toxicity at age 26 in September 2018.)

A source told Us Weekly last month that Grande made an effort to contact her former flames ahead of embarking on her Sweetener tour. “She didn’t want any bad blood holding her back from the next phase of her life,” the insider noted. “She has reached out to her exes to have a positive place in her life right now and for peace of mind, so she can focus on herself and this tour, which is the only thing on her mind right now.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!