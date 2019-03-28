No rest for the wicked! Ariana Grande’s latest chart-topping album, Thank U, Next, was just released on February 8, but she’s already preparing to put out new music.

“Man, let’s drop it tomorrow night @VictoriaMonet,” Grande, 25, teased via Twitter on Wednesday, March 27. “‘Seven rings’ is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too…. we need to celebrate tbh ! life too short and too sweet rn. hmmmmmmm.”

The “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” singer’s friend and collaborator Victoria Monet was on board with the plan and responded, “You ain’t neva lied and this moment waaay too special!! Let’s dooo it!” However, Monet, 25, came up with a suggestion: “Yoo lets drop it Monday so we can celebrate an 8th week at number 1!!Cause this s–t is insaaaane.”

Grande then quipped, “Word it’s also like …. not mastered or ready or delivered lmaooo. see, this is why i can’t go on twitter anymore. i get too excited and say s–t i shouldn’t. however, monday is soon enough ! we love uuu.”

Monet also posted a screenshot of the track, called “Monopoly,” on her Instagram Story. Grande reposted the image to her own account and later tweeted, “Love surprising / feeding our children #monopoly.”

The Nickelodeon alum has become known for dropping music whenever she feels like it, rather than sticking to a traditional promotional schedule. She explained her decision to a fan who tweeted, “Ariana saying f—k the rules and deciding to release music whenever the f—k she wants / it feels right. best decision she ever made.”

The former Victorious actress replied, “It feels sm healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding. regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc it’s real & feels happy. no games. i love music. i love the ppl i make it w. these past few months made me fall in love w this job all over again. so thank u sm for being down.”

Prior to the release of Thank U, Next in February, Grande dropped her fourth studio album, Sweetener, on August 17, 2018. The disc featured hit songs including “God Is a Woman,” “Breathin” and “No Tears Left to Cry,” and won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!