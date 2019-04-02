A telling confession? Fans think Ariana Grande may have just addressed her sexuality with her new single with Victoria Monét, “Monopoly.”

The track, which is a remake of Imogen Heap’s “Goodnight and Go,” features a line that suggests the pop star, 25, isn’t only interested in men.

“I like women and men (Yeah) / Work so f–kin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin / You’d be straight for life if I gave you my pin (Yeah) / Even though we gave up that 90 percent for the win, oh,” the “Thank U, Next” crooner sings.

The accompanying video clip, which was released on Monday, April 1, shows the two women standing in a pink bathroom next to signs that both read “men.”

The line, which is also sung by Monét earlier in the song, had fans on Twitter reeling.“Ari could possibly be bi and if she is bitch I’m legal hello,” one wrote, with another quipping, “Ariana Grande is bi come get yalls JUICE.”

Others decided it was too early to make the call, however: “Miss ariana grande saying ‘i like women and men’ as a line in a song…..a f–king mood !!! but im not gonna jump to conclusions n assume shes bi until she addresses it.”

There was also the date to consider: “So is the ariana grande coming out as bi thing just an april fools joke or what?” a commenter inquired.

Monét, 25, who came out as bisexual in November 2018, only added fuel to the fire with her response to a fan who asked her about her collaborator’s sexual preferences on Instagram. “IS SHE BI OR NAH?” the fan wrote.

“She said what she said,” the “Love U Better” singer replied.

Grande was last linked to ex-fiancée Pete Davidson, whom she split from in October after a four-month-long engagement.

The Grammy winner shared a meme about moving on via Instagram Stories earlier this month.

“Sometimes, the reason for letting someone go is because they can’t help but hurt you during this phase of their life,” the quote read. “When you love someone deeply, you learn what demons live within them and you realize they are hurting you because they are hurting somewhere within themselves. They are fighting a battle within and may not even know it, so they take it out on you and fight you.”

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, has since moved on with actress Kate Beckinsale. The “Breathin’” singer, meanwhile, who has been struggling to cope with the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September, vowed to remain single in 2019, tweeting in January that she’ll be “dating no one.”

