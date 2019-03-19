Focusing on the present. Ariana Grande worked hard to put the past in the past before she embarked on her Sweetener world tour — and that included making amends with her former boyfriends.

“After ‘Thank U, Next’ came out, Ariana was really living her single life and being with her friends, learning about herself,” an insider close to the “God Is a Woman” songstress, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly. But after a couple weeks, she was trying to figure out what went wrong with her past relationships.”

The insider adds: “She didn’t want any bad blood holding her back from the next phase of her life. She has reached out to her exes to have a positive place in her life right now and for peace of mind, so she can focus on herself and this tour, which is the only thing on her mind right now.”

Prior to the first night of her tour, which kicked off in Albany, New York, on Monday, March 18, Grande was spotted with exes Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, after splitting with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in October 2018.

The following month, Grande released the hit breakup anthem, in which she named dropped the Saturday Night Live star, 25, as well as her aforementioned exes and the late Mac Miller. The “Breathin’” singer revealed in a tweet shortly after that Sean, 30, and Alvarez, also 30, had heard the tune prior to its November release. (Miller died at age 26 from mixed drug toxicity in September 2018.)

More recently, Grande was spotted with the “Bounce Back” rapper. The Shade Room reported in February that the the two left a recording studio together after spending hours in the Los Angeles workspace.

Alvarez, for his part, was on hand at Grande’s “7 Rings” music video release party in January, and sparked speculation that he’ll be joining her on tour after the Florida native hinted at the possibility in an Instagram comment at the time.

“The best team,” Grande wrote in the comments section of the photo that also included her art director, Alfredo Flores, and photographer Stefan Kohli. “See y’all on touuuur.”

As for Davidson, he’s since seemingly moved on with actress Kate Beckinsale. When TMZ reporters asked what she thought of the two in February, Grande simply responded, “So cute.”

