Thought he wasn’t a match? Ariana Grande was spotted out with her ex-boyfriend Big Sean in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 27.

According to The Shade Room, the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” songstress, 25, and the 30-year-old rapper left in his car together after spending several hours in a recording studio. In photos obtained by the outlet, Grande attempted to hide her face with her dog while Sean appeared to be smiling in the driver’s seat.

Grande and Sean called it quits after eight months of dating back in October 2015. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair’s “conflicting touring schedules” was the reason for the split. The pop star referenced the “Bounce Back” rapper in her 2018 hit, “Thank U, Next.”

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match,” Grande sings at the beginning of the track.

After the tune dropped in November, the Nickelodeon alum told a fan on Twitter that both Sean and her ex Ricky Alvarez, whom she split from in 2016, “heard [the song] before it came out.”

She also name drops her late ex, Mac Miller, whom she dated from 2016 to 2018, and her former fiancé, Pete Davidson, whom she split from in October, in “Thank U, Next.”

Sean, meanwhile, was previously engaged to Naya Rivera. After his split from Grande, he started dating girlfriend Jhené Aiko in 2016. The twosome fought back against split speculation in March 2018 after reports surfaced that Sean and singer Nicole Scherzinger were “cozied up together” at a 2018 Oscars afterparty.

“Sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho,” Aiko, 30, tweeted at the time. “The internet is a wild place it’s a whole other reality. bless the internet. Amen.”

In November, the “While We’re Young” singer sparked new breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

“Sometimes you don’t want to follow ur boyfriend/girlfriend on social media.. if it weren’t for u crazy blogs and ur speculation I would follow and unfollow him twice a day, everyday…” she wrote at the time. “[it’s] not that serious… I see him enough in real life and on my arm.”

That same month, Aiko made headlines for covering up her Sean tattoo, but insisted once again that the duo were still together. “i covered ALL my tats w/ a big ass Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART!” she wrote. “NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!”

