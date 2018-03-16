Nothing is going to stop them from celebrating! Just three days after shutting down cheating rumors, Big Sean took to Instagram to proclaim his love for girlfriend Jhene Aiko in honor of her special day.

“My partner in crime! My love! Happy Birthday @jheneaiko #88❤❤❤,” the 29-year-old captioned the selfie of him and his love. He also added a sweet Instagram Video singing “Happy Birthday” to the now 30-year-old with others in the background.

And if that weren’t enough to get her heart fluttering, the “Bounce Back” rapper also reposted a photo that his niece, Morgan, shared, posing with the “Bed Peace” songstress. She captioned the pic: “@jheneaiko Happy Birthday Auntie NeeNee!! 💖😘 Cant wait too see you again!”

There was certainly no shortage of love shown for Aiko on her big day. Big Sean later added a gorgeous picture of the two in front of a jet captioned: “I love you unconditionally @jheneaiko! 3.16 Queen.”

As previously reported, the couple — who were first linked in 2016 — debunked infidelity gossip on Tuesday, March 13. The rebuttal came just one day after The Jasmine Brand, an entertainment blog, alleged that Big Sean and singer Nicole Scherzinger were “cozied up together” at a 2018 Oscars afterparty.

Aiko, who tattooed the face of her beau on the back of her arm in October 2017, took to social media to defend their relationship. “Sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho,” she tweeted at the time. “The internet is a wild place it’s a whole other reality. bless the internet. Amen.”

The rapper then added his denial in the comment section of one of his Instagram posts: “It’s not true at all. Y’all wasted no time though telling me how much I ain’t s–t tho with no doubt in your mind…cause the internet said so? Thanks for the support.”

Prior to their relationship, Big Sean was engaged to Glee actress Naya Rivera from 2013 to 2014, and dated singer Ariana Grande from 2014 to 2015. Aiko was previously married to music producer Oladipo “Dot da Genius” Omishore for 11 months. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

