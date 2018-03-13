Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are bouncing back! The couple took to Twitter to shut down recent rumors that he cheated with Nicole Scherzinger.

“sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho,” Aiko, 29, tweeted on Tuesday, March 13, adding a kiss-face emoji. “the internet is a wild place it’s a whole other reality. bless the internet. amen.”

sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho 😘 — Penny (@JheneAiko) March 13, 2018

the internet is a wild place 🤣 it's a whole other reality. bless the internet. amen. — Penny (@JheneAiko) March 13, 2018

Big Sean, also 29, quoted his girlfriend’s tweet and added five clapping emojis. He further denied the rumors in the comments section of one of his recent Instagram posts, writing, “It’s not true at all. Y’all wasted no time though telling me how much I ain’t s–t tho with no doubt in your mind…cause the internet said so? Thanks for the support.”

The pair’s responses came a day after the entertainment blog The Jasmine Brand claimed the “Bounce Back” rapper and the former Pussycat Dolls member, 39, were “cozied up together” and “all over each other” at their VIP table at a 2018 Oscars afterparty.

Big Sean was first linked to Aiko in 2016. They released a joint album that year under the group name Twenty88 and are currently working on a second collaborative project. Aiko got a tattoo of her beau’s face on the back of her arm in October.

The “Pull Up N Wreck” MC was previously engaged to Naya Rivera from 2013 to 2014, and later dated Ariana Grande from 2014 to 2015. The “Bed Peace” songstress finalized her divorce from music producer Oladipo “Dot da Genius” Omishore in 2017 after 11 months of marriage.

Scherzinger, who is dating tennis pro Grigor Dimitrov, has yet to publicly respond to the rumors.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!