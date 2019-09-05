



Love ballads might be in Ariana Grande’s near future! The “7 Rings” songstress is dating Social House singer Mikey Foster, her brother, Frankie Grande, confirmed.

“I love Mikey. I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring,” the professional dancer, 36, gushed to Us Weekly and other reporters at the Game Changers premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 4. “He’s a great guy.”

The proud older brother told Us he’s “excited to go spend quality time” with Ariana, 26, and Foster when he jets off to visit them on tour in a few weeks. Frankie went on to share details of the recent “double date” he had with his boyfriend, Hale Leon, and the newly minted couple.

“It was really fun,” the Big Brother alum shared. “Game night! Board games! So fun.”

The “Boyfriend” collaborators first sparked dating speculation in early August after they released the music video for their aforementioned song, which ended with them embracing in a steamy makeout session. In the days following, Ariana and Foster stepped out on multiple PDA-packed outings, including a sweet dinner date after the pop star’s headlining set at the Lollapalooza music festival.

“Ariana and Mikey were holding hands at one point while they were there,” a source told Us of the dinner at which the Grammy winner’s mom, Joan, was also in attendance. The insider noted that the twosome “arrived” to Siena Tavern “separately” and enjoyed the night out with pals.

Foster and his Social House bandmate, Charles “Scootie” Anderson, are currently on Ariana’s Sweetener tour, where they serve as the opening act. The tour kicked off in March and is set to run through Decemeber.

Prior to her relationship with Foster, Ariana dated Big Sean from 2014 to 2015. She later had a high-profile romance with the late Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. (The rapper died at age 26 in September 2018.)

More recently, the Sam & Cat actress embarked on a whirlwind romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in mid-2018. The duo got engaged in June of that year, but ultimately ended things just four months later.

