



Cuffing season strikes again. Antoni Porowski is dating New York-based advertising executive Kevin Harrington, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

The Queer Eye star, 35, and the businessman have been spotted together on numerous occasions, even celebrating holidays as a couple in recent months. Harrington documented his and Porowski’s Halloween costumes via Instagram in October. He captioned a photo of their zombie Blockbuster employee getups: “Be kind rewind #blockbuster #backfromthedead.”

The pair celebrated Thanksgiving together too, as evidenced by a pic shared by Porowski in November. “Farmsgiving,” he wrote. Pal Gigi Hadid replied to the post with six exclamation points and a smiley-face emoji.

Harrington was by the TV personality’s side during Taylor Swift’s 30th birthday party earlier this month. “Minutes/4 vodka sodas later I was in the green tree dress,” he joked via Instagram. “#happybtay.” In the shot, the strategy director and Porowski made surprised faces while Hadid, 24, stood with her hand on her hip and the pop star beamed, surrounded by festive Christmas decorations.

The twosome appeared to vacation together several times. Harrington shared a shirtless beach selfie with Porowski in October, noting: “There were 12 [pictures] where I was ready but alas you get this.” Meanwhile, the chef posted a photo of them standing with their arms outstretched on a bridge in December. “Stupid is as stupid does,” he wrote.

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Porowski split from boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer after seven years together. “Antoni and Joey broke up months ago,” an insider revealed. “It was very amicable. They’re still friends. It was a clean split.”

Karamo Brown assured Us at the time that his costar was in a good place, despite the breakup. “Antoni’s just happy in his life,” the 39-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum said. “He deserves all the happiness in the world. People don’t realize what a sweet, empathetic person he is. So I just love that he’s happy.”

Porowski moved on with Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff. However, Us confirmed their split in August. “Antoni is now single,” a source told Us. “The relationship ran its course. Things just didn’t work out, and he is concentrating on work.”