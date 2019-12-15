Happy Thir-Tay! Taylor Swift celebrated her 30th birthday with a holiday-themed bash on Friday, December 13, and the guest list was packed with her celebrity pals.

Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, 5 Seconds of Summer, Martha Hunt, Jack Antonoff, Cazzie David and Fletcher all attended the star-studded event, which took place at Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City.

The “Lover” singer posted a series of pictures — snapped in a Christmas-themed photo booth — from the fun night via Instagram on Friday. “Happy birthday but make it Santa,” Swift captioned one set of photos.

The Grammy winner shared a more reflective Instagram caption on a second Instagram post.

“Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind… I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree,” Swift penned alongside photos of Hunt, Reynolds, Lively, Hadid, Porowski and Van Ness.

Swift kicked off the festivities earlier in the night at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball where she performed a medley of her biggest hits, including “Blank Space,” “Lover,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “Shake It Off, and her latest holiday single, “Christmas Tree Farm.”

She told the audience that performing on her birthday was far from just another workday for the vocalist.

“To be here at this holiday party, isn’t it nice?” Swift said. “Where would I wanna spend my 30th? The answer is you’re looking at it. This is my first show of my 30th year of life.”

The celebration wouldn’t be complete without celebrating one of Swift’s favorite things — her cats. Elvis Duran surprised her on stage with a birthday cake designed with replicas of her three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

“Fur real guys this was my cake, “ she captioned a photo of herself posing with the feline-inspired treat on Instagram on Friday.

Swift’s friends wished her a happy birthday in a special video montage, including pal Katy Perry who welcomed her to the “dirty 30s.”

Scroll down to see photos of Swift’s Christmas-themed 30th birthday party.