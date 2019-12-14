Doing it right! Taylor Swift rang in her 30th birthday with a fan-filled celebration that included cake, songs and friends.

The pop star’s big day coincided with her performance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday, December 13. Swift sang a slew of her hits, such as “Blank Space,” “Lover,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “Christmas Tree Farm,” “Welcome to New York,” “Shake It Off” and “Me!”

“To be here at this holiday party, isn’t it nice?” she asked the audience. “Where would I wanna spend my 30th? The answer is you’re looking at it. This is my first show of my 30th year of life.”

As the Grammy winner closed out her set and said goodnight to the crowd, Elvis Duran surprised her onstage with a cake that featured her cats. “Oh, I see Olivia,” she mentioned. “All of the cats are represented. That’s very important.”

The audience then launched into a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” which Swift gushed over. “That was the best song I’ve ever heard,” she told her fans.

A video montage filled with messages from her friends played too. Katy Perry was among those who wished the “Style” songstress well. “Hey! It’s your friend Katy,” she said in the clip. “Welcome to the dirty 30s.”

Swift shared a video from the event via her Instagram Story on Friday. “@z100newyork really just got the crowd at Madison Square Garden to sing me Happy Birthday!!!” she wrote.

The Cats star was not alone either. Gigi Hadid, Abigail Anderson, Martha Hunt, Cazzie David and more of her famous pals joined the festivities, posting Instagram Story clips from her performance and what appeared to be an afterparty. The women danced along and sang every word of the birthday girl’s tracks.

“When you’re REALLY feeling the playlist that @taylorswift put together,” Anderson, 29, wrote of a video that showed Hunt, 30, and more of Swift’s friends busting a move to Meredith Brooks’ “Bitch.”

The songwriter also expressed gratitude for the birthday love via her Instagram Story before taking the stage at Jingle Ball. “I just wanted to say thank you so much to everyone who’s wished me happy birthday,” she told her followers while wearing a Santa hat with “thir-Tay” stitched on it. “I’m having the most happy, lovely, wonderful day. I just love you all so much.”

Scroll to see more photos from Swift’s epic 30th birthday celebration.