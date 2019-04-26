Guess she’ll just stumble on home to her cats? Hours after releasing the music video for her new single, “Me!,” Taylor Swift introduced fans to a very special addition to her family — a new cat!

Swift, 29, debuted the furry friend on Instagram on Friday, April 26. “And then there were three…” she captioned the picture, which showed the adorable, mostly white animal laying next to the Grammy winner.

The “Blank Space” songstress, who already has two cats named Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, first teased the not-yet-publicly-named kitty during a YouTube Q&A on on Thursday, April 25. “Oh and there’s a secret in the video I’ve been keeping for months,” she wrote to fans who were waiting for the “Me!” music video to premiere. “Let’s see who can guess it.”

After watching the colorful mini-movie when it premiered on Friday at midnight, speculation of a new feline addition to Swift’s family heated up. During the tune’s second verse, featured artist Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco presents the Valentine’s Day actress with several items, including a bouquet of flowers and an engagement ring, which she rejects. Swift’s demeanor changes, however, when the rocker, 32, holds out a small, white kitten, and she gladly reaches out to accept the animal.

The former country singer opened up about her love for cats during an interview with TIME on Wednesday, April 24. “[The] most influential factor in my life is cats. I have cats. I’m obsessed with them,” she gushed. “They’re just a real joy to live with. And I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, ‘I’ve got to do this. Like, this is my calling in life to do this for the ladies.’”

Swift added that after signing on to play Bombalurina in the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical, she “went to cats school,” which was “readily available” on the film’s set. “[I] learned how to be as much like a cat as a possibly could,” she said. “Cats are just really cool. They’re really great. They’re very dignified.”

