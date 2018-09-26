Andrew Lloyd Webber Hints at Taylor Swift’s Role in ‘Cats’ Movie

The purr-fect part! As Taylor Swift gears up to join the film adaption of Cats, the musical’s composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, dished on her role.

“She’s going to play one or other of the ‘Macavity’ girls,” Webber, 70, told Vulture in a profile published on Tuesday, September 25. Although he is “not sure yet” which character Swift will portray, he’s excited for the self-proclaimed cat enthusiast to join the project. “Well, basically, [director] Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats. We’ll see. I mean, I haven’t met her, so I’m looking forward to meeting her and seeing her [at work].”

The “Delicate” songstress will star alongside Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and James Corden in the highly anticipated flick. While Swift has yet to comment on the casting news, she frequently takes to social media to share snapshots of her felines, Meredith and Olivia.

“Olivia just realized I’m wearing earrings of her face,” the Grammy winner captioned an August Instagram selfie with the cat, named after Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’s Detective Olivia Benson.

One month earlier, Swift also sported a T-shirt with a sketch of Meredith wearing glasses. “Meredith, an intellectual,” she captioned the funny photo honoring her furry child, named for Dr. Meredith Grey from Grey’s Anatomy.

Swift opened up about her furry family during a November 2014 appearance on Live With Kelly and Michael (now Live With Kelly and Ryan). “Before I got the second cat, I was canvassing everyone I knew going, ‘Is cats cat lady? Or is two cats, cats?’ They’re like, ‘No. Three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party,” she joked. “There was a point where Meredith — she’s the first cat that I got — I post pictures of her on Instagram and stuff and she was a really beautiful kitten, so she became named, like, the year end top celebrity pet. I think on some level she knew because she changed after that. Less likely to frolic, more likely to brood and just stare at me like I don’t matter.”

Cats will hit theaters in December 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!