‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski and Boyfriend Trace Lehnhoff Split





Without a Trace. Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski has split from his boyfriend, Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff.

“Antoni is now single,” a source tells Us Weekly. “The relationship ran its course. Things just didn’t work out, and he is concentrating on work.”

Breakup speculation has mounted in recent weeks, especially because the restaurateur, 35, no longer follows Lehnhoff, 31, on Instagram and hasn’t posted a photo of him since April. The interior designer, however, still follows Porowski on the social media platform but hasn’t posted a photo of them together since May.

Meanwhile, Queer Eye’s resident foodie and his ex-boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer have started following one another on Instagram again after unfollowing each other amid their 2018 split.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed Porowski and Krietemeyer’s “clean split” in October, with a source revealing that the former couple had parted ways months beforehand, but were “still friends.”

The following day, Us broke the news of Porowski’s next relationship. “Antoni brought Trace Lehnhoff from Flipping Out to Emmy parties [in September], and Trace was clearly there as his date,” a source revealed at the time. “They weren’t trying to hide it. They met on Instagram.”

By that point, Porowski had already “liked” several of Lehnhoff’s Instagram posts, and both men had posted photos of themselves wearing the same leather jacket.

The news of the couple’s split comes one week after Queer Eye costar Jonathan Van Ness debunked rumors that he was dating Porowski, with whom he shares a joint Instagram account. “For clarification, @antoni & I are a couple… of very close friends who run a satirical couple account and may fall in love someday, but that day is not necessarily today,” Van Ness, 32, wrote on Twitter on July 31. “Love yew hauxs.”

“Babe, what?!” Porowski commented. “Um call me rn.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!