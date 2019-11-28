



Mama knows best! Most parents are protective of their kids, and Kaia Gerber’s mom and dad, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, are no exception, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Cindy’s supportive of Kaia and wants her to be happy. Right now she’s happy with Pete Davidson, so Cindy’s trying not to get involved,” the source tells Us. “Kaia’s young, so Cindy’s encouraging her to stay focused on her future. Kaia trusts her mom completely and looks to her as a role model.”

Davidson, 26, began his relationship with Gerber, 18, in November. They “tried to be low-profile,” says an insider, who adds that it was the model’s famous mom, 53, who recommended they stay out of the spotlight.

Us broke the news of the SNL star’s romance with Margaret Qualley in August, before the pair called it quits on their two-month relationship. The comedian previously had a whirlwind fling with Kate Beckinsale from January to May, and was engaged to Ariana Grande from June to October 2018.

