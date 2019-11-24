Sparks are flying! Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber took their whirlwind romance to Miami for a hot and heavy weekend.

The Saturday Night Live star, 27, and the 18-year-old model kicked off the weekend vacation with a beach date on Friday, November 22. Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford, showed off her toned figure in a yellow and black snakeskin print bikini. Davidson, meanwhile, went shirtless for the day and showed off his tattoos.

The couple took their romance poolside on Saturday, November 23, where Gerber wore a black bikini with a blue button-down shirt. The comedian, who was notably absent from that night’s Saturday Night Live filming, kept it covered with a T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Davidson and Gerber ended the night attending a friend’s wedding. The Dirt actor ditched his typical laidback style for a chic black suit. Gerber, for her part, looked effortless in a navy blue polka dot dress, black strappy heels and a red-orange handbag.

The couple were first linked in October when they were spotted on a lunch date in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. Us Weekly broke the news of their “low-profile” romance later that month.

Gerber was spotted at Davidson’s comedy show in Brooklyn on November 10. “Pete and Kaia weren’t showing outward PDA and were being low-key,” an onlooker told Us. “During the show, Pete and Kaia were texting each other.”

The insider added, “She seemed entertained and it seemed like she was enjoying herself. It could have been awkward for her when the comic kept bringing up Pete’s exes, but she laughed with everyone.”

Gerber made Davidson’s birthday extra sweet on November 17 when she was seen getting him a cake at Magnolia Bakery in New York City’s West Village. Later that night, the couple got “very flirty” at a Saturday Night Live afterparty, a source told Us at the time.

Davidson, whose high-profile romances include Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande, explained to Paper magazine how he approaches relationships.

“I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” he said in an interview published on Thursday, November 21. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

Scroll down for photos of Davidson and Gerber’s romantic getaway.