Kaia Gerber Vacations in Miami Without Pete Davidson

Flying solo. Kaia Gerber was spotted in Miami without boyfriend Pete Davidson on Saturday, January 11.

Photos posted online show Gerber, 18, hanging out on a beach on Saturday with Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman. In the pics, the model wears a black bikini and a matching mesh cover-up.

The following day, Gerber was spotted hanging out with her famous mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, in Miami.

And on Monday, January 13, Gerber was photographed all glammed up for a photo shoot, wearing a red top and a black skirt.

Gerber and Davidson, 26, were first linked in October following the Saturday Night Live star’s split from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley. “Right now Pete seems to be more stable and happier,” a source told Us Weekly in November.

That same month, an insider told Us that Crawford, 53, is taking a hands-off approach to her daughter’s relationship. “Cindy’s supportive of Kaia and wants her to be happy. Right now she’s happy with Pete Davidson, so Cindy’s trying not to get involved,” the insider said at the time. “Kaia’s young, so Cindy’s encouraging her to stay focused on her future. Kaia trusts her mom completely and looks to her as a role model.”

Davidson alluded to the romance in the December 21 episode of SNL while commenting on Weekend Update host Colin Jost’s engagement to Scarlett Johansson.

“It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat,” he said on the show. “What’d I do? If I’m your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me, and I’m the only one who has a job. It’s like me or Tyga.”

During the same segment, the Set It Up actor spurred speculation that he was checking into treatment again. “I’m going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces,” he said at the time. “And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates.”

