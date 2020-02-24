To say Pete Davidson was candid during his new interview with Charlamagne Tha God would be an understatement. The 26-year-old comedian opened up about all of his famous exes, his desire to start a family, his mental health battle and more in the tell-all shared on Monday, February 24.

“I think it’s a mixture of all it. I think there’s just a lot of bulls—t out there,” Davidson told the radio personality, 41, about his rocky last two years. “It’s definitely trail off from AG. Being in other relationships … The [paparazzi] following really bugs me. Like they come to Staten Island, they come to my house. It’s scary.”

Davidson’s star rose after he got engaged to Ariana Grande in June 2018. The twosome, however, called it quits four months later. The Saturday Night Live star has subsequently been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber.

“I don’t love breakups, but it definitely, like, fuels me to get better and be better,” Davidson told Charlamagne. “I’m deep, deep f—ked up. I should figure some of that out. … I’m not dating for a while. Unless I meet the love of my life —“

When the host suggested that Davidson meets the “love of [his] life every six months,” he laughed.

“What can I say? I love love, but I’m pretty done with that. I’m going to try and stay away from that. It’s just a lot,” the comedian admitted. “I love being in a relationship. I love doing stuff and Netflixing and hanging out, going out to dinner. I love that s—t. It makes me really happy. Also it’s an escape from life when you have, like, a partner. It’s fun. … It’s nice to have a lady around.”

While Davidson admitted that he “looks like a whore,” he said he’s “only been with” the girls he’s been in public relationships with.

“I’ve only been with like five, six people,” he said. “If I was a girl, I’d be like a virgin. They were like at least three to six months … I’m not just like running through stuff.”

Davidson added that’s he’s learned a lot from his failed relationships.

“I think you grow a lot as a person. I’ve learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I’ve been with, and they’re all cool,” he said. “So I think you just grow, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn a little something from everybody.”

