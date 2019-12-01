On guard. Pete Davidson is asking ticket buyers to sign a $1 million nondisclosure agreement in order to see his comedy shows, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

One fan posted screenshots of the NDA in a Facebook group on November 27 after attending the 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s show at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco.

“The individual shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate by any means or in any form whatsoever (including by not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or any other social networking or other websites whether no existing or hereafter created),” the document reads.

If an individual breaks the NDA they “shall pay company, upon demand, as liquidated damages, the sum of one million dollars, plus any out of pocket expense.”

According to the screenshots, fans who do not sign the NDA will not be granted admission into the show. However, they will receive a full ticket refund.

The NDA requirement follows a heckling incident in February. The comedian had a person removed from his set in New Jersey after they referenced Mac Miller, the ex-boyfriend of Davidson’s fiancée, Ariana Grande. The rapper passed away in September 2018.

As Davidson gets serious about his professional life, the Dirt actor has settled down with girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

The 18-year-old model attended his comedy show in Brooklyn in November. “Kaia appeared to be having fun and she was with a guy who had bleached hair,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “Pete and Kaia weren’t showing outward PDA and were being low-key. During the show, Pete and Kaia were texting each other.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted getting lunch in New York City on October 20. The pair were seen out and about again in Malibu on November 4 after dining at Nobu in Los Angeles.

Gerber helped Davidson ring in his 26th birthday at a Saturday Night Live afterparty on November 16. The duo continued their whirlwhind romance with a PDA-filled weekend in Miami on November 22 and November 23.

A source told Us on November 27 that Davidson seems to be “more stable and happier” with Gerber. “Pete and Kaia are dating and they’ve been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile,” the insider added.