Kate Beckinsale has been a leading lady in some of Hollywood’s favorite films for more than two decades, and throughout that time, she has had a handful of personal relationships that have made headlines.

Early on in her career, the Serendipity actress dated Michael Sheen. They were first linked in 1995, and during their eight-year romance, the former couple welcomed their daughter, Lily, in 1999. Despite their split in 2003, the two continue to amicably coparent Beckinsale’s only child.

Regardless of her other flings and relationships, Beckinsale and Sheen oftentimes come together for the good of their offspring. The former couple is known to document hilarious family get-togethers on social media.

Following her relationship with Sheen, Beckinsale went on to marry filmmaker Len Wiseman. The pair met in 2003 on the set of Underworld and tied the knot the following year. Beckinsale and Wiseman called it quits on their 11-year marriage in November 2015.

Flash forward a few years, Beckinsale was spotted getting flirty with comedian Pete Davidson at multiple Golden Globes afterparties in 2019. Weeks later, the duo strolled hand in hand while leaving a Los Angeles bar in the early hours of a February morning.

Things quickly heated up between the actress and the Saturday Night Live star, with a source telling Us Weekly: “Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type.”

“She’s always the life of the party and likes going out, dancing and hanging out around young people at hip places,” another insider added at the time. “It’s no surprise she likes Pete — he makes her laugh and she likes the fact that he’s younger than her.”

