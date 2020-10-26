Not meant to be. Kate Beckinsale and boyfriend Goody Grace have called it quits after less than one year of dating. A source confirms to Us Weekly that the pair split some time ago.

The Serendipity actress, 47, was first linked to the “Two Shots” singer, 23, in January. Three months later, they were spotted holding hands on a date in L.A’s Brentwood neighborhood. The duo publicly declared their love for each other in June, and two months later, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that they were still going strong.

“Kate and Goody are having a lot of fun together, get along great and enjoy each other’s company,” the insider said at the time. “But most of Kate’s friends don’t think this is a long-lasting/forever type of relationship.”

Beckinsale was previously married to director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2015. The exes finalized their divorce in November 2019. The British actress shares daughter Lily, 21, with ex Michael Sheen. An insider told Us in August that Lily doesn’t pay much attention to her mother’s preference for younger men.

“Kate’s daughter, Lily, doesn’t care about the age difference between her mom and Goody and is happy that her mom is happy,” the source said, adding that the mother-daughter duo have a “super close and healthy” relationship. “Lily does not view Kate as competition or ever feel like Kate would ‘steal’ a guy she might be interested in. Kate would never do that to her daughter, and Kate and Lily also have different taste in guys.”

Before sparking a romance with the Canadian crooner, Beckinsale dated Pete Davidson for four months in 2019. She was also briefly linked to his close friend Machine Gun Kelly after they were spotted getting cozy at a 2020 Golden Globes party — but Beckinsale was quick to deny the rumors. Though she’s faced criticism for her past relationships, the Underworld actress isn’t afraid to defend herself.

“I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo,” she teased in the May issue of Women’s Health. “It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?'”

Beckinsale then argued that “having any fun” as a woman over the age of 30 “can feel like a little bit of a political act.” While she puts on a brave face in front of her haters, the Total Recall actress isn’t immune to the negativity.

“If everyone’s s–tting on you, it can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute,” she told Women’s Health. “Especially if there’s really nothing wrong.”