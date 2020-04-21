Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at a Troll Who Tells Her to Quit Botox

You go, girl! Kate Beckinsale has no time for Instagram haters, adding to the many reasons why we love her.

On Friday, April 17, the 46-year-old stunner shared a selfie on her Instagram feed looking drop-dead gorgeous. When one person commented, “Please stop getting Botox…you will so regret it later in life,” the actress clapped back.

“I literally don’t get Botox,” she wrote back. “Please hop off my d–k you will so regret it later in life.”

But that wasn’t it! Someone else decided to come at the Pearl Harbor star for the age gap between her and her rumored beau Goody Grace. “Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere,” they wrote. “Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate,” the British beauty responded, referencing that the troll likely meant toy boy instead of “tom boy.” LOL!

Beckinsale isn’t the only A-lister who’s had to step up to online trolls about Botox. Back in February, Salma Hayek shared a vacation picture of herself looking super sexy in a burgundy swimsuit.

“Too much Botox :(. Not needed Salma!” one user wrote in the comments. However, the 53-year-old snapped back, “I don’t have Botox But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.”

This is exactly the sort of response we love! Because even though neither of these actresses did get Botox, there’s nothing wrong with those who want to! For instance, Jenny Mollen told Us back in November 2019 how much she loves this anti-aging treatment!

“If you can smooth out a few lines, I think it does wonders for your psyche,” she said. “It’s important to empower women in any way possible. And I think that this is something that actually makes you feel good about yourself.”

