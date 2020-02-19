No time for negativity! Salma Hayek, 53, responded to an Instagram troll who had a thing or two to say about the Like a Boss star’s beachside selfie.

On Tuesday, February 18, Hayek shared a vacation pic, giving fans a peek of her burgundy bathing suit and a full look at her au-natural beauty.

One Instagram user took to the comments section to stir up some drama. They wrote, “Too much Botox :(. Not needed Salma!”

The actress responded to the social media-goer and said, “I don’t have Botox But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.”

When fans noticed that Hayek responded to the comment, they cheered on the movie star for defending herself. A follower said, “BEST 👏🏻 COMEBACK👏🏻 EVER 👏🏻 you look stunning mama! You are ageless!!!!!”

Last December, Hayek told InStyle that she was considering getting botox and lip fillers for her role in the 2020 comedy film, Like a Boss. She ditched the idea of botox when she found out that it “can’t be reversed,” but did give lip fillers a try … before realizing it’s not for her.

The actress told the outlet, “My friend [dermatologist] Dr. [Maurice] Dray said, ‘I don’t know if you’re going to be happy because it’s going to hurt super bad.’ I said, ‘Well, let’s give it a try.’ He put the first needle in my mouth, and I immediately said, ‘No! Forget it! I’m done!’”

Instead of fillers, the star admitted that she wore fake teeth to make her lips look bigger.

In 2011, Hayek told Us Weekly that she wasn’t considering cosmetic surgery, but might reconsider as she gets older. “I have no Botox. The thought of a needle coming to my forehead, it really gives me the heebie-jeebies,” she said. “So I’d rather put on my creams. It’s fun, it smells good and it’s relaxing. Am I opposed to doing it later? I don’t know. I want to see how far I can go.”

