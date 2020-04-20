Rita Wilson is getting real about her experience with Botox.

In an interview with the Guardian, the 63-year-old actress admitted that there was one time she felt pressure to get Botox, but she never did it again.

“When I was making Runaway Bride I had Botox, because Botox was new and everyone was getting Botox and I got it in my forehead,” she told the publication. However, after watching herself in one particular scene she swore it off.

“There’s this emotional scene where I’m firing Richard Gere and my forehead didn’t move. I thought: ‘Well, that’s not working!’”

During this same period, she said she also tried lip fillers, but didn’t do that again either. Why? “One day I came home and my kids laughed at me,” she revealed. “I thought: ‘OK, that’s that!’”

Now she embraces her natural beauty more than ever, sharing unfiltered and non-glam versions of herself seemingly without fear. When the reporter asked how she was able to fight the norm of staying youthfully gorgeous in Hollywood, she revealed that it was her mom who influenced her carefree and confident sense of self.

“Part of it is my mom rarely wore makeup and I loved seeing her face evolve over time with me,” she said. “I want my kids to look at the face that they know and understand that it’s just me. Everyone has their vanity but I – I – hmmm. How to put this? I … just … don’t care that much!”

The Sleepless in Seattle actress spoke to the British outlet about her recent experience overcoming the coronavirus with her husband Tom Hanks. “I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier,” she explained. “We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break. We were fortunate we were in a place where we understood what the other was going through.”

