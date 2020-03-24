Jeffree Star got Botox! For the sake of transparency and some much-needed self-isolation entertainment, the 34-year-old beauty entrepreneur shared footage of the experience with his 17.6 million YouTube subscribers.

Celebs Who Admitted They Got Plastic Surgery: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Ariel Winter, Courteney Cox, More

In a 17-minute YouTube video published on March 20, 2020, viewers watched the makeup artist get his makeup done, got a tour of his mansion and learned a little bit about his next Jeffree Star Cosmetics collection (coming soon), which he adorningly deems “so sickening.”

But the highlight of the video, aptly titled “Never Leaving My House Again,” was watching Star get Botox. The entrepreneur noted that he had his first-ever appointment a few days before California governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place order on Thursday, March 19 — so no rules were broken.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

“You may see a few lumps on my forehead I got Botox for the first time,” said the vlogger while getting his makeup done. “I know, no one believes me, they think I’ve had it forever.”

He continued, “I never had it before, never needed to and I felt like ‘Bitch, it’s time to quarantine these wrinkles while we’re all sitting here.”

So before he committed to the self-isolation life, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder visited aesthetic dermatologist, Dr. Will Kirby, for injections to reduce facial wrinkles.

“Because the world’s ending, let’s get botox for the first time,” the makeup guru said right before the procedure.

The California native filmed content from his in-office appointment, including that very first moment in which Dr. Kirby administered the injections.

“Five to seven injections in that area will serve you really well,” said the doctor after injecting the makeup artist in his forehead. “You’re gonna’ say, ‘Why didn’t I do this year ago?’”

Star handled the pain like a champ, barely flinching in response to the injections.

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Botox has been a hot topic of conversation recently. Before New York governor Andrew Cuomo urged all nonessential workers to stay home, The Morning Show’s Kelly Ripa visited dermatologist Dr. Robert Anolik for injections as well.

She made light of the coronavirus outbreak by joking that she was suffering from a “very serious medical problem” of her own. The ailment? “Acute botox deficiency.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)