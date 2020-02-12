Brielle Biermann is back at it again with the lip filler. But this time she’s just using “a tad” bit.

After swearing off and dissolving her fillers, the Don’t Be Tardy star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 11, admitting that she had to get a little bit of filler added to her pout for a very specific reason.

“All the filler I had before made my lips uneven… so I had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn’t be happier,” she wrote over a selfie. “Still NO WHERE NEAR how there were before.”

She concluded with what seems to be her 2020 motto, “less is more!”

Atlanta-based doctor Thuy Doan shared a before and after shot of the reality star’s treatment in her Instagram Story. “I’ve reversed and reshaped her lips,” she wrote above the images.

Since the start of this year, the daughter of Kim Zolciak has been embracing her natural beauty with smaller lips after getting them done for years.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, January 6, she zoomed into her lips, writing in the caption, “New year! New lips! New hair! Same bitch!”

This came just a few days after she revealed that she was saying goodbye to the lip fillers she’s been getting done since she was 18.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday,” she wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday, January 4. “Gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon. 2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days.”

Her lips aren’t the only standout feature she’s changed up, though. She’s also swapped out her signature long blonde locks for a brunette hue. “Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, January 30.

It’s a process and we are loving her honesty along the way!

