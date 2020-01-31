Who ever said blondes have more fun?! Brielle Biermann has recently been undergoing a transformation of sorts, darkening her hair and dissolving her lip fillers, to embrace her natural beauty — and she’s into it!

On Thursday, January 30, the Don’t Be Tardy star posted a selfie to her Instagram feed, showing off her long caramel-highlighted brunette strands. “Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Kim Zolciak’s daughter has been celebrating this newfound authentic beauty that she’s making her 2020 look since she began her journey at the start of this year.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, January 6, she wrote, “New year! New lips! New hair! Same bitch!” In the quick clip, she proceeded to zoom in on her smaller lips.

This came just a couple days after she revealed she was getting rid of her lip fillers, which she first got done when she was just 18-years-old. “Dissolved my lips yesterday,” she wrote in an Instagram story on January 4. “Gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon. 2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days.”

This process is clearly something the socialite is proud of, declaring it in all kinds of social media posts and showing off the results. “Whip lipstick on my small lips,” she wrote alongside a headshot she shared on January 8.

The reality star first got her lips enhanced by the Kardashian family cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian back in 2015, after revealing that they were an insecurity of hers.

“Thank you thank you thank you!!! to my favorite, @simonourianmd1 !!!” she wrote in a caption showing off her new pout. “My lips are my biggest insecurity and I’m so happy w my results now! You truly are the best! even though I hate needles you made this very easy! thank you again.”