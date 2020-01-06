Brielle Biermann Shares New Selfie After Getting Lip Fillers Dissolved

Back to basics. Brielle Biermann shared a post-lip fillers selfie after revealing her plans for a more natural look in the new year.

“First day of work in 2020.. last interview of Don’t Be Tardy season 8,” the 22-year-old reality TV personality wrote on Sunday, January 5, via Instagram.

Biermann confirmed that she dissolved her lip fillers on Saturday, January 4.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday… gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days.”

The eldest daughter of Kim Zolciak first confirmed that she got lip enhancement injections from Kardashian family cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian in December 2015.

“Thank you thank you thank you!!! to my favorite, @simonourianmd1 !!!” Biermann wrote at the time via Instagram. “My lips are my biggest insecurity and I’m so happy w my results now! ☺️ you truly are the best! even though I hate needles you made this very easy! thank you again.”

Zolciak, who has been open about her own cosmetic surgery procedures, previously defended her decision to let Biermann get lip enhancement injections in the past.

“She bothered me for five years about her lips. She was like, ‘I hate my lips, I hate my lips.’ So I’m like, then go fix them! You only go around this planet once. If it makes her happy, so be it,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told Us Weekly in May 2016. “She is a leader, not a follower. Social media sucks. It’s been difficult. I try to monitor my girls’ accounts … but she can handle it better. She has confidence.”

Zolciak is also the mother of daughter Ariana, 18, sons KJ, 8 and Kash, 7, and 6-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. While Bravo star shares her four youngest children with husband Kroy Biermann, the former NFL player adopted Brielle and Ariana after he married Zolciak in 2011.

In November 2019, Zolciak revealed that Ariana wanted lip fillers to be like her mother and oldest sister.

“She’s blessed in that arena, but, you know, after watching Brielle and I, she’s probably a little bit more motivated,” Zolciak told Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon. “But I’m like, ‘You’re 18.’ Until you’re 18 you can’t do anything and that’s kind of been the rule in my house, so she turned 18 a month ago, so we’re doing OK.”

Don’t Be Tardy will return for season 8 in 2020.