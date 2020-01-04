New year, new look! Brielle Biermann revealed that she is getting rid of her plumped-up pout and having her lip fillers removed.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday… gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon,” she wrote on an Instagram Stories selfie on Saturday, January 4.

“2020 new year new me!” she added of the pic that showed her with darker hair and her lips looking swollen after the procedure. “Black n blue for a few days.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 22, also shared photos of herself with her real lips before she had the cosmetic surgery procedure. “I know y’all know these lips aint the vibe,” she wrote. “I was 16 or 17 here.”

Kim Zolciak’s daughter first revealed in December 2015 that she’d gotten the lip enhancement injections from Kardashian family cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian.

“Thank you thank you thank you!!! to my favorite, @simonourianmd1 !!!” she captioned a video of her new pout. “My lips are my biggest insecurity and I’m so happy w my results now! ☺️ you truly are the best! even though I hate needles you made this very easy! thank you again.”

Zolciak, 41, who has been open about getting her own lips done, previously defended her daughter’s decision to get the augmentation.

“She bothered me for five years about her lips. She was like, ‘I hate my lips, I hate my lips.’ So I’m like, then go fix them! You only go around this planet once. If it makes her happy, so be it,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2016. “She is a leader, not a follower. Social media sucks. It’s been difficult. I try to monitor my girls’ accounts, but Brielle is 19. But she can handle it better. She has confidence.”

Zolciak admitted to Entertainment Tonight in November 2019 that her younger daughter Ariana Biermann couldn’t wait to get lip fillers.

“Well, she’s 18 now, so it was like, ‘Do it!’” Kim told ET at BravoCon on November 15. “I think she’s been dying to be 18 so that she could do something like that or do her lips or do whatever – she’s been dying to be 18.”

“She’s blessed in that arena, but, you know, after watching Brielle and I, she’s probably a little bit more motivated,” Kim added. “But I’m like, ‘You’re 18.’ Until you’re 18 you can’t do anything and that’s kind of been the rule in my house, so she turned 18 a month ago, so we’re doing OK.”