What’s wrong with being confident? Amanda Stanton, Jillian Harris, Vienna Girardi and more Bachelor Nation stars are not afraid to share their plastic surgery procedures with fans.

Stanton, for her part, announced in May 2018 that she underwent breast augmentation surgery the previous February. The Bachelor in Paradise alum — who initially vied for season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins’ affection — opened up to her followers about the ordeal. “So I know you guys have been asking me so many questions about my boob job, and it’s taken me a while to write this because I am a little bit uncomfortable about it,” she admitted via her Instagram Story.

The reality star’s plastic surgeon, Dr. T.Y. Steven Ip, gave Us Weekly exclusive details on her choice to go under the knife, noting she was “a little nervous about the idea of getting surgery but really excited and confident in her decision.”

The doctor went on to explain how Stanton selected her implants. “Amanda didn’t want anything overwhelming or to go big,” he said. “She actually wanted the exact opposite — something on the smaller side and more natural-looking. She wanted implants that were proportionate to her body.”

Post-op went smoothly for her too. “Her surgery date was [February] 28, and recovery typically takes about one to two weeks,” Ip told Us. “Amanda recovered really well and was back to traveling and her normal life within nine days. She said it was a lot easier than she expected.”

Stanton was not the only Bachelor alum to share her journey with Us. Girardi — who called off her engagement to Jake Pavelka in June 2010 after accepting his final rose during season 14 of The Bachelor — divulged in October 2019 that she underwent multiple operations.

“I love my body!” the Bachelor Pad alum told Us. “I needed to feel like myself again.”

Not only did Girardi get a nose job in 2011, but she also received liposuction on approximately 10 areas after gaining weight following a 2017 miscarriage. “Why be ashamed of being your best self?” she said after the surgery.

Scroll to see more Bachelor stars’ plastic surgery confessions.