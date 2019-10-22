



A new woman! The Bachelor alum Vienna Girardi showed off the results of her multiple plastic surgeries in new photos obtained by Us Weekly.

“I love my body!” the 33-year-old tells Us. “I needed to feel like myself again.”

To do so, Girardi turned to Dr. Franklin Rose, who previously gave her a nose job in 2011. She informed the board-certified plastic surgeon that she had been battling depression after gaining 25 to 30 pounds following her 2017 miscarriage of twin girls.

“He did such an amazing job,” the former reality star raves to Us. “It did take about eight weeks for the swelling to go down, [but] now I’m skinny again!”

Girardi underwent Lipo Body Sculpture, with Dr. Rose performing liposuction on approximately 10 areas of her body.

“Why be ashamed of being your best self?” she says.

To debut the results, the Bachelor Pad alum did a photo shoot on the beach with photographer Johnny Pena. She posed in a white bikini, revealing her newly slim figure on the boardwalk and by the ocean.

Girardi won season 14 of The Bachelor in 2010 when Jake Pavelka got down on bended knee and proposed to her. The former couple broke up three months after the finale.

The Florida native announced in 2017 that she was pregnant with twin daughters, but she suffered a miscarriage later that year due to twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

Girardi later said on The Doctors that she was “trying so hard to try to move past it, but it seems impossible to stop thinking about it.” Luckily, doctors told her that she will be able to get pregnant again.

