Not all plastic surgeries are alike! Tara Reid, Jessica Simpson and more celebrities have been vocal about their regrets after going under the knife.

“I got my breasts done for the first time because my breasts were uneven. I was a 34-B, but the right one was always bigger than the left,” Reid exclusively told Us Weekly in 2006 of her history of plastic surgery. “I weigh 110 pounds now, but I always used to fluctuate by 10 pounds, so my skin was kind of saggy. I figured, I’m in Hollywood. I’m getting older. I’m going to fix them.”

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned for the Sharknando star. Her botched implants looked like a “very irregular, like a goose-shape egg” around the areola, which she told Us “was terrible.”

The Big Lebowski actress, who also underwent a failed tummy tuck, eventually had reconstructive surgery on her breasts to remedy the situation. “I’ll never be perfect again,” she said at the time. “But I’ve got my self-confidence back.”

Simpson, for her part, got lip fillers in the early 2000s. The “When You Told Me You Loved Me” singer confessed to Glamour in 2006 that the result felt “fake” looking so once the injections and swelling went down she never did the procedure again.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, meanwhile, kept her botched surgeries quiet for some time due to the emotional toll it took on her.

“Like so many other people in this situation, I’ve been scared and embarrassed to speak out,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2022. “I did not want to speak of this before, but I’m tired of being silent in my sadness with nowhere to go to fix the problem.”

The 90 Day Fiancé alum recalled undergoing multiple procedures to try and fix her belly button after it was removed without her “consent” during a abdominoplasty. She noted that she now has the “courage” to come forward after previously praising plastic surgery.

“[This may] shock many people, [specifically as] someone that in the past supported plastic surgery,” she acknowledged via her Instagram Story.

Us Weekly has rounded up some celebrities’ most regretted procedures — from botched lip injections to breast implants gone wrong — below: