Everyone’s got their own take on the viral #10YearChallenge and Brielle Biermann, for her part, used it as an opportunity to hit back at critics who slam her for her appearance.

“To those who say i look better before lips … you’re a liar and this photo is PROOOOOOF,” the 21-year-old reality star wrote alongside one pic following a series of throwback photos of herself on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 15.

Following her message to haters, Biermann posted an inspiring message from a fan, thanking her for sticking up for herself. “Hey Brielle, I just wanted to say I think you’re the most realistic and down to earth public figure,” the note read. “You actually say what is and doesn’t give two F’s about peoples opinion of you! I love it! It’s a breath of fresh air to see someone stand up for their actions/looks and actually believe it!”

The message concluded: “Thanks for encouraging me to do my thing and be myself without saying sorry. Even if you didn’t know you were.”

This isn’t the first time the Bravo TV personality has shut down gossip about her appearance. Biermann has taken to social media on multiple occasions to deny plastic surgery rumors and clarify she has only gotten her lips done.

Last month, Biermann’s mom, Kim Zolciak, was slammed for a photo she posted on Christmas morning that showed her eldest child’s lips swollen. “Holy s—t….what’s wrong with her lips,” one follower wrote on the pic of Biermann, prompting Zolciak, 40, to turn off the comments on the post.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta start previously opened up to Us Weekly about the constant scrutiny she and her family receive on social media.

“Messing with my kids is gonna be a big one, you know? … Let’s use Brielle’s lips, right? So when Brielle wanted her lips done. It was something that she’s never really liked,” Zolciak told Us in July 2018. “She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice. I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option. So she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f—k, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

