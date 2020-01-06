Always growing and changing! Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s family has expanded and morphed in front of the public’s eyes as they appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and spinoff Don’t Be Tardy.

Kim and husband Kroy Biermann, who is seven years her junior, are parents of sons Kroy Jr., Kash and Kane and daughter Kaia. The former NFL player also adopted her daughters, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, from previous relationships in July 2013.

Brielle’s ever-changing look, due to lip injections, has been encouraged by her mother. “Why not? Shoot it up,” Kim said during a September 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” songstress also admitted to having some work done, though she denied undergoing plastic surgery to her face during an August 2015 sit-down with Andy Cohen.

Kim exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2018 that she had a breast reduction. “I just wanted a cup size smaller,” she said at the time. “Feeling fab at 40!!”

Kim opened up to Us in July 2018 about backlash surrounding her family. “When you talk about my kids, it does, at times, have an impact on me. You don’t even know our family like that,” she noted. “A lot of people that don’t even, is not a real follower or a real fan, it’s just somebody that just runs around to everybody’s page and is negative, at the end of the day. But my kids are definitely a touchy subject, or my husband.”

Another Zolciak-Biermann might be in the family’s future too. The “House of Kim” podcast host and Kroy frequently discuss planning for baby No. 7 on Don’t Be Tardy.

Scroll to take a look back at the Zolciak-Biermann clan’s transformation over the years.