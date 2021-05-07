Their final bow. After eight seasons, Bravo has pulled the plug on Kim Zolciak and her family’s reality series, Don’t Be Tardy, Us Weekly confirms.

“We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, May 7. “We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While Don’t Be Tardy will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 42, and husband Kroy Biermann scored their spinoff series in 2012. Originally titled Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, viewers followed along as the couple prepared for their November 2011 nuptials. The show was later renewed and given its abbreviated title, Don’t Be Tardy. On Friday, Kim and the ex-NFL player, 35, addressed the end of their Bravo journey.

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13 year plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal,” the pair told Us in a statement. “We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth, there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on your TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”

Kim got her start on Bravo in 2008 as one of the original RHOA cast members. She exited the series after five seasons, but later returned as a “friend” for season 10, which began in 2017. One year later, Us confirmed that the Dancing With the Stars alum would not be returning to the Housewives franchise.

“Kim and Bravo agreed she wouldn’t come back. None of the girls will film with her. They refuse,” a source exclusively revealed in April 2018 amid the reality star’s heated feud with costar NeNe Leakes.

The Kashmere Kollection founder and Kroy, 35, share four children: KJ, 9, Kash, 8, and twins Kaia and Kane, 7. Kim is also the mother of two daughters — Brielle, 24, and Ariana, 19 — from her previous marriage to Daniel Toce. In 2013, Kroy confirmed that he had officially adopted Kim’s eldest children.

Season 8 of the blended family’s reality series aired from October to December 2020. Two months after wrapping filming for what’s now their final season, Brielle weighed in on her mom’s TV history, telling Us exclusively that she didn’t see a Housewives return in Kim’s future.

“I don’t know why she would put herself back into that crazy environment,” the makeup artist said in March 2020. “I mean, maybe if it was less negativity, more positivity [and] a couple of people were replaced. … [Then] she’d probably go back.”

The vibe on RHOA was different from Don’t Be Tardy, Brielle explained. “Here, it’s not work. It’s fun. It’s family. You’re just filming your life,” she continued. “[Housewives] is work. You have to put on a brave face every day and you have to know that you’re walking into a situation where you could possibly be attacked and interrogated the whole entire day. And that’s just, like, who wants to do that? Right? I don’t even know how most of them stay on that show.”