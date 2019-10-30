



The OG peach is ready for revenge. NeNe Leakes is hoping Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers see her side of the story during the upcoming 12th season.

“I’m excited for them to finally, or hopefully, I will be praying with my wig off, they get to show some of [my costars’] true colors this season and show who they truly are,” the 51-year-old Bravo star told Us Weekly exclusively. “So I hope that that will come full circle. And let’s see some of the real bullies that are around here. And let’s see, I hope they show, some of the gang up. Because there’s a lot of ganging up.”

NeNe continued: “These girls do a lot of things to each other. But if I do the same thing, it seems like it’s a little bit more elevated. So I hope that the fans get to see all of that.”

The Glee alum ended season 11 of the reality series on the outs with her longtime friend Cynthia Bailey.

“I think you really need to tune in to see what happens,” NeNe told Us about their friendship. “I think, and I will put that in capital letters, THINK. OK? That they may, they might for once try to show Cynthia the way she truly is on camera. They may decide to show that maybe once, honey. … Maybe once they’ll decide to show who she really is on camera. Because who you guys have known her to be over the years is not who she is.”

Season 12 of RHOA also marks the return of Kenya Moore, who NeNe hasn’t been close to in recent years.

“I think Kenya’s great for the show,” NeNe admitted. “So I didn’t feel any kind of way other than, look, I’m here on the show. I’ve been on the show for many years and I want the show to stay around for the next 10 or 15 years.”

The reality TV personality added that she is excited for viewers to see her husband, Gregg Leakes, on the mend after battling cancer.

“I’m looking forward to the fans seeing that Gregg’s health has come full circle and we’re really happy about that because that was a lot of pressure on us,” she explained. “I’m looking forward to them seeing the journey that I take, a spiritual journey, and excited for them to see that and how that ends up for me.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET.