NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, is officially cancer-free! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star commemorated the milestone moment in Gregg’s health battle with a sweet Instagram post — but also poked fun at people’s assumptions she mistreats the real estate consultant.

“Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!” NeNe, 51, captioned a photo of Gregg holding up a handmade sign on Monday, May 13. “Now i can go give Gregg a black eye 👊🏾since so many thinks he’s abused.”

NeNe and Gregg, 64, have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, with their marital trouble being front and center during season 11 of the hit Bravo show. The couple — who were married from 1997 to 2011 before briefly splitting only to remarry in June 2013 — began sleeping in separate bedrooms after Gregg’s June 2018 stage III colon cancer diagnosis.

The Glee alum also revealed during the RHOA reunion that she had previously considered divorcing Gregg amid his health struggles. Earlier this month, however, NeNe spoke to Us Weekly and gave an update on their relationship.

“We are doing good. We’re in a great place,” she told Us. “Gregg, he’s a supporter. He’s always supported my career, and it just was hard for him to support [when he was sick].”

She added: “I’m used to him being there, and the fact that he wasn’t there really hurt us because I was just like, ‘I don’t have him to go to for advice. I don’t have him to do anything because he’s sick in bed.’ And it was really tough on us.”

NeNe also opened up about the support she has gotten from friends.“I’ve had a lot of people to surround me here and really show a lot of love, so that has really helped me a lot,” she shared. “I think a lot of people saw me coming unglued, and so a lot of people reached out and helped me and I couldn’t be more grateful. I had people emailing me: ‘Are you OK? Let’s go out to have a drink. Let’s go out to have dinner.’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!