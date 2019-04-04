NeNe and Gregg Leakes are counting their blessings. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 3, to reveal a milestone her husband hit amid his cancer battle.

“SWIPE: This all started May 5th 2018 … It’s been a long emotional ride for our entire family! Listen up American. …. TODAY my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy!” NeNe, 51, captioned a series of videos that shows Gregg celebrating with doctors and nurses. “Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!”

The Glee alum concluded with a nod to those who supported them: “PS: Thank you to all of our family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses who lifted us up in constant prayer, sent recipes, doctors info, gave advice and gifts! We love you. PSS: what a relief! We finally get to share with the world what we’ve been going thru.”

NeNe revealed in June 2018 that Gregg had been diagnosed with cancer. Weeks prior, the Never Make the Same Mistake Twice author canceled her upcoming comedy shows due to her love being hospitalized for more than two weeks at the time.

The New York native opened up to Us Weekly in November 2018 about how dealing with the illness has changed the couple’s relationship.

“Honestly, it’s a really tough time. Like, it’s really hard, you know? I never knew that cancer could come into our lives and change it the way that it has. It’s been really hard for me, it really has,” NeNe explained to Us at the time. “I mean, it’s been like a roller coaster. There are days where we have good days and Gregg has good days, then we have bad days and, you know, I feel alone, he feels alone. Because, you know, he sleeps downstairs, I sleep upstairs, out of all the years we’ve ever been together, we’ve never done that before.”

The reality star added: “I feel like the day they told me that he had cancer, I feel like I lost my husband. I prayed so many nights, ‘Just please give me back my husband because I do not have a partner right now.’ And you realize all the things that your partner really did, like, he, … I don’t really know who has my cable. I mean, seriously, I don’t even know who the damn yard people are. … And those are the kind of the things that Gregg really took care of, so now I’m walking around like, ‘Okay, now wait. I don’t want nothing to go off up in here, where do you pay this at? Where does this go?’”

NeNe and Gregg were married from 1997 to 2011. They later rekindled their romance and remarried in 2013.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!